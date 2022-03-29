Choose Or Die Trailer: A Retro Game Unleashes A Deadly Curse

Get ready for another "death game" horror title coming from Netflix, because the trailer for British horror film "Choose or Die" really wants to remind you of "Squid Game" or "Alice in Borderland."

There is also a video game twist that brings to mind the Greed Island Arc from "Hunter x Hunter", and how its game affected the real world, with players acquiring spell cards and items that they could use in the real world to kill each other mercilessly.

"Squid Game" may have brought the death game genre to new heights of popularity on the TV front when it premiered on Netflix last year, but it's been one of the most popular horror sub-genres for decades. From "Escape Room," and "Cube" to "Battle Royale," "Saw" and even "Death Race 2000," it's a genre that is prime for new material, and "Choose or Die" wants to join that pantheon.