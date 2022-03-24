Halo Star And Proud Canadian Pablo Schreiber Wants To Play Wolverine

Speaking with The Playlist Bingeworthy podcast, Schreiber discussed the various attempts at joining the Marvel universe, with discussions happening at several points in the actor's career, even though, "We've never been able to find the right thing at the right time."

Of course, being Canadian, Schreiber did talk about the famous Canadian mutant Wolverine, a role he seems enthusiastic about.

"Oh goodness, yeah. Well, we've flirted with that one for a while. That would be fantastic and would certainly be a dream casting. He's actually my favorite hero from a child. He was always my favorite comic book, so yeah. I've had a long, long flirtation with that guy."

Now that Hugh Jackman is officially, definitely, 100% done with playing Wolverine, it is only a matter of time before the role gets recast in a future project (after all, look at how often we get a new Batman!). While Schreiber seems like a good enough choice — he is fit, looks rough and grizzled, plus he is indeed Canadian — he faces the same problem Jackman did: he is just too darn tall! Schreiber is even taller than Jackman, who was already way taller than how most fans see the character. Sure, Jackman was able to make the role his own despite the height difference, and Schreiber could very well do the same, but maybe it's best to look for someone a bit more screen accurate?

In the meantime, you can catch Schreiber as Master Chief in the "Halo" show, now streaming on Paramount+.