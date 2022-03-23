Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Video Game Promises Asymmetrical Bustin' Fun

As a kid who watched and loved both of the first two "Ghostbusters" films, I've always had a soft spot for Slimer. Add in the animated series "The Real Ghostbusters," which I watched every chance I got, and I ended up being on the side of the ghosts more often than not. I wanted them to win! Particularly that library ghost, who just wanted the guys to be quiet. I mean, there are signs. Do not mess with a reading ghost ... or me. I mean, don't mess with me in a library.

My love of ghosts is a good thing for the upcoming video game "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed." The ghost-bustin'/ghost-bein' goodness is brought to us by IllFonic ("Friday the 13th: The Game," "Predator: Hunting Grounds"), and will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and Microsoft Windows. It's set after "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and you'll have access to training from Winston Zeddemore (voice of Ernie Hudson) at the Ghostbusters firehouse, and Ray Stanz (voice of Dan Aykroyd) over at Ray's Occult Books next door. (Ray seems to have a whole lot of info on cooking in his store, and though I haven't played the game yet, I kind of want to know why. I bet he has a recipe for s'mores! Ahem.)