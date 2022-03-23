Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Video Game Promises Asymmetrical Bustin' Fun
As a kid who watched and loved both of the first two "Ghostbusters" films, I've always had a soft spot for Slimer. Add in the animated series "The Real Ghostbusters," which I watched every chance I got, and I ended up being on the side of the ghosts more often than not. I wanted them to win! Particularly that library ghost, who just wanted the guys to be quiet. I mean, there are signs. Do not mess with a reading ghost ... or me. I mean, don't mess with me in a library.
My love of ghosts is a good thing for the upcoming video game "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed." The ghost-bustin'/ghost-bein' goodness is brought to us by IllFonic ("Friday the 13th: The Game," "Predator: Hunting Grounds"), and will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and Microsoft Windows. It's set after "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and you'll have access to training from Winston Zeddemore (voice of Ernie Hudson) at the Ghostbusters firehouse, and Ray Stanz (voice of Dan Aykroyd) over at Ray's Occult Books next door. (Ray seems to have a whole lot of info on cooking in his store, and though I haven't played the game yet, I kind of want to know why. I bet he has a recipe for s'mores! Ahem.)
Bustin' makes me feel good
You'll get to play as a customizable Ghostbuster with up to four of your friends online, or go offline with A.I. No worries if your friends are playing on other platforms, because this is a cross-platform game. The big news for me, though, is that you can play as a ghost! A customizable ghost, according to ComingSoon. This is asymmetrical warfare against the undead, friends! Poor ghosts need your help! You can even play as Slimer, according to IGN!
We'll see the Ecto 1 (though it's not drivable), get to upgrade equipment and trap ghosts with all sorts of tools, including the Particle Thrower and info from Tobin's Spirit Guide, and take out either a four-person ghostbusting team as a ghost, or the ghosts as one of the team. You'll visit "museums, prisons, hotels, and more" to find these supernatural pests, or haunt them if you're on the side of the spirits. You get to slime people with ectoplasm if you play as a ghost, and that is a selling point if I've ever heard one.
The game will be released in Q4 of 2022, so it won't be long. I will haunt you all!