Eraser: Reborn Trailer: The '90s Action Flick Gets A Reboot Without Schwarzenegger

Dominic Sherwood ("Shadowhunters") leads the way as Mason Pollard in the reboot. The trailer very much has direct-to-DVD action movie vibes, no doubt about that. That said, it's not light on the action and there are one-liners to boot including, "Congratulations, you've just been erased." And yes, you'll care to notice there is a shot with a very angry hippo, which is certainly something you might not expect going into this. Director John Pogue seems to be doing a lot with relatively little here. For what it's worth, Pogue did helm "Deep Blue Sea 3," which was a surprising amount of fun. Maybe he can surprise us here.

The "Eraser: Reborn" synopsis reads as follows: