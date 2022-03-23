New Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Featurette Is All About Hogwarts, Have You Heard Of It?

"Secrets of Dumbledore" picks up right after the events of "The Crimes of Grindelwald," which ended with a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruiting Newt and other allies to find a way to stop the dark wizard from waging an all-out war on wizards, along with the No-Maj (or Muggle) population. A blood pact between Dumbledore and Grindelwald was revealed (the two were close friends during their teenage years), which will be explored in greater detail in the upcoming film.

The featurette opens with a shot of the Golden Snitch fluttering in the air, and glimpses of well-known locations in and around Hogwarts, such as the grounds that generally held all the Quidditch matches, the Great Hall, and the Room of Requirement. The principal cast including Redmayne, Law, Dan Fogler (who plays No-Maj Jacob Kowalski), and Callum Turner (who plays Newt's brother, Theseus Scamander) talk about the magic of these locations and the memories they will evoke for "Harry Potter" fans. Hogwarts has always been a safe haven for the principal characters in the "Harry Potter" films, and countless readers/viewers also feel the same way about what Hogwarts represents and means to them.

Newer characters introduced within the timeline of Fantastic Beasts who talk about Hogwarts in the featurette include Jessica Williams, who plays Charms professor Eulalie Hicks and a younger version of Professor Minerva McGonagall (Fiona Glascott). The Hog's Head Inn has also been featured, portrayed in its authentic grimy, battered aesthetic, acting as the nexus of Dumbledore's meeting with his "First Army." This is also where Sybill Trelawney's prophecy was first actualized, and where Harry, Ron, and Hermione chanced upon Aberforth Dumbledore, who helped them find safe passage inside Hogwarts at the brink of the Second Wizarding War.

The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, and Valerie Pachner.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is set to hit theaters on April 15, 2022.