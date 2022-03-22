Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Deep Water, Kimi, Coca-Cola Starlight, And More
On the March 22, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we've been Doing:
Brad went to The Office Experience in Chicago
- What we've been Reading:
The Art of the Batman
- What we've been Watching:
Ben watched Deep Water and Licorice Pizza.
Brad watched Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, The Empty Man, No Exit, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Valley of the Dolls, and Kimi
- What we've been Eating:
Brad tried Coca-Cola Starlight, Monster Juice Aussie Lemonade, Monster Ultra Peachy Keen, and Froot Loops, Skittles, Now & Later, and Taco Truck Jelly Beans
- What we've been Playing:
