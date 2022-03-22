Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Deep Water, Kimi, Coca-Cola Starlight, And More

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Deep Water Hulu
By Ben Pearson/March 22, 2022 4:56 pm EDT

On the March 22, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we've been Doing:

    • Brad went to The Office Experience in Chicago

  • What we've been Reading:

    • The Art of the Batman

  • What we've been Watching:

    • Ben watched Deep Water and Licorice Pizza.

    • Brad watched Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, The Empty Man, No Exit, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Valley of the Dolls, and Kimi

  • What we've been Eating:

    • Brad tried Coca-Cola Starlight, Monster Juice Aussie Lemonade, Monster Ultra Peachy Keen, and Froot Loops, Skittles, Now & Later, and Taco Truck Jelly Beans

  • What we've been Playing:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

  • Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!

  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

Recommended