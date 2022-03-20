A Plague Tale Is Being Adapted Into A TV Series

"A Plague Tale," a beautiful and horrifying game by Focus Home Interactive, is getting the TV show treatment. Director Mathieu Turi announced the news on Twitter yesterday with a link to French website Allocine, and it was later confirmed via IGN.

On paper, "A Plague Tale" doesn't sound like an easy story to adapt, as it's at once a harrowing and emotional historical story and a supernatural thriller. Also, there are lots and lots of rats. The game is a visual stunner, though, with striking art design that means Turi and his team have their work cut out for them.

The filmmaker, who has worked as an assistant director on projects like "Inglorious Basterds" and made his feature directorial debut with 2017's "Hostile," celebrated the announcement with a series of emojis and a statement in French. The translated tweet reads: