A Jumanji Amusement Park And Hotel Are In The Works

The entire project will be sold under the banner of "Jumanji: The Adventure," and will draw imagery and scenarios from the films "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017) and "Jumanji: The Next Level" (2019), both directed by Jake Kasdan, and starring Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. The premise of those two films involves a group of teenagers who find a magical video game cartridge that transports them into the world of a jungle adventure video game wherein they occupy the bodies of the stars. The two films were, in turn, sequels to a 1995 Joe Johnston film, "Jumanji," about a magical board game that alters reality as you play it. The 1995 film was based on the 1981 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg. Also a potential part of the series — and also based on a book by Van Allsburg — is Jon Favreau's 2005 sci-fi film "Zathura: A Space Adventure," which shares its premise with "Jumanji." There is no announcement by Merlin Entertainments about "Zathura."

The "Jumanji" feature films have largely been enormous hits, with the 1995 film making over $200m, and the Kasdan films making $1.8b between the two of them. The film series has also spawned seven video games, and a three-season UPN animated series that ran from 1996 to 1999.

A fourth "Jumanji" feature film, also to be directed by Kasdan, was announced in 2019, and is currently in development. Until the theme parks open, in the jungle we must wait, until the dice read five or eight.