Resident Evil Live-Action Series Coming To Netflix In July

The "Resident Evil" games housed evil in varying forms, wherein earlier installments in the franchise revolved around the nefarious Umbrella Corporation, which is a pharmaceutical company that developed the deadly T-virus for their bio-organic weapons "research." Of course, the true aim was to create horrific mutagens that can transform humans into zombies, while also being able to mutate animals and plants into hybridized monsters.

The Netflix series seems to be focusing on this particular aspect of the games, as the logo of the Umbrella Corporation can be seen stamped around a "joy" pill (which, I can safely bet, does not evoke joy). There is also a vial of blood that is marked as the T-virus, hinting at the fact that the series will be focusing on the illegal activities that go down at Umbrella Corporation, which has an overarching influence in the production and sale of everyday household and essential products. Check out the T-virus teaser poster below:

The live-action series is set to redefine the legendary horror franchise in interesting ways, and the official logline for the show confirms the same:

"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

The "Resident Evil" show is also expected to shift between two different timelines, one featuring Jade and Billie in their formative years, while the other will be set in a timeline in which humans are ravaged by the zombie virus. Andrew Dabb ("Supernatural") is serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, while Constantin Film CEO, Martin Moszkowicz will be producing the series.

The principal cast of the "Resident Evil" show includes Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez. Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery are also a part of the Netflix series.

The "Resident Evil" show will premiere on Netflix on July 14, 2022.