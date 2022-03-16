Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Rick And Morty, And More

Peter Parker and Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony/Marvel
By Ben Pearson/March 16, 2022 6:05 pm EDT

On the March 16, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we've been Doing:
  • What we've been Reading:

    • Chris read When Nothing Else Matters by Michael Leahy

  • What we've been Watching:

    • Ben watched Spider-Man: No Way Home, Turning Red, and has been watching Severance.

    • Chris finally watched all of Rick and Morty after avoiding it for years. He also watched Night of the Demon.

  • What we've been Eating:
  • What we've been Playing:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

