The Cellar Trailer: Elisha Cuthbert Finds Out What Lies Beneath

The trailer introduces us to the Woods family, who move to a new, far away estate with their children: rebellious teen Ellie and little brother Steven. Of course, Abby starts to hear voices coming from the cellar, but no one pays any mind ... until weird stuff starts to happen and Ellie vanishes while in the cellar

Most of the trailer looks like your run-of-the-mill haunted house movie — until the math comes in. What makes "The Cellar" interesting is that it seems to imply there's something more than just ghosts plaguing the house; we're talking summoning spells and math equations to parallel nightmare dimensions here. While the film may end up being about yet another evil entity plaguing a family for a while, I'm choosing to remain optimistic, if only because Elisha Cuthbert ("House of Wax") returning to the horror genre is cause for celebration. In addition to Cuthbert, "The Cellar" also stars Eoin Macken, Abby Fitz, and Dylan Fitzmaurice-Brady. Muldowney also wrote the film in addition to directing.

Honestly, Irish horror has been on a roll the past few years, from "The Hole in the Ground," "A Dark Song" and "The Lodgers" bringing a new wave of horror favorites from the country, and it seems "The Cellar" might join that pantheon.

"The Cellar" is set to arrive on Shudder and in theaters on April 15, 2022. Here's a synopsis.

Keira Woods' (Elisha Cuthbert) daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever.