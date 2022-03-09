Our Flag Means Death Creator David Jenkins On The Freedom Of Not Doing Research [Interview]

For Rhys Darby's character and Blackbeard (Waititi), how did the idea of the midlife crisis for these pirates come about?

Well, that was what happened with the real guy, the real Stede Bonnet, who had a midlife crisis and decided to become a pirate. We don't know much about why. If you go to the Wikipedia page, there's not a lot there. So, to fill in the blanks and try to figure out why this person did this, well, he was uncomfortable "in a married state," that was his quote. He said that his wife, Mary, nagged him. You're just like, "Oh, come on, man. What happened? How did you f*** this up? What did you do?" And he did something like he left his family to go do something insane, to live this life of crime. Those are just the facts. Those are the facts you're starting with of his story.

So, already, it's a wonderful true crime story. I think it has to be central to us watching this guy and being like, "What is he searching for? What even is he looking for?" So, that pretty quickly was like, "Oh yeah, this is a good engine."

What Stede does is terrible, but it's kind of amazing how much Rhys still makes you like him through sheer charm.

That was precisely the calculus in casting Rhys. We'd written the majority of the season before I thought of Rhys. I think we got one round of auditions and very quickly it was like, "Oh," like really, really talented actors auditioned for the part. I was like, "Oh no, I hate this guy. I hate the lines coming out of all of their mouths because he's a hard guy to like." I think Rhys is the only person who could play it. He's the only person who has that combination of things where he did something really bad, but there's a childlike quality to him where you kind of give him a pass. You're like, "Oh, he's in crisis, but I can get behind this guy." If it's Rhys, I mean, there's a kind of pluckiness to him and there's a kindness to him that makes up for a lot.

When he got cast, knowing his voice and how he can deliver a line, how'd that change how you wrote the character?

I mean, the voice, it changed everything immediately. You get an actor and you're playing the part when you're writing it. It's not cast. You're performing all the parts and you have your version of it. But then when it's Rhys and you start imagining like, "What is he going to do?" And like, [does a perfect Rhys Darby impersonation] "Oh, come on, everyone." And it's like, this is great. You can do so many things with this. He's a benign narcissist, this character, but he's a narcissist. Somehow, for both Stede and Blackbeard, hearing it in a New Zealand accent to me somehow cracked both of those parts open.

How long did it take you to get your Rhys Darby impersonation to that level?

It's been a work-in-progress. I've been tormenting my writers' room with it for a long time.

It's very good.

Thank you. It helps me. It's like HTML where there's a preview and you get to see with it. It's a little bit like that, where it's like, "Okay, let me just imagine how he'd say it."

Rhys Darby is one of those actors that makes it look effortless, but I can't imagine the incredible amount of work involved to be that funny.

Dude, he works. I know, he seems so effortless. On the set, he went through what number one on the call sheet goes through in a drama. I don't feel like I've met Rhys. I met Rhys once. I feel like just in talking to him and when we were getting started and everything, but the rest of the time, I was working with Stede. He's a hard-working guy. I mean, he was in the military in New Zealand and he's just got this work ethic that he really did it. I was very impressed with the level of concentration and focus he put into this.

Is he method?

I mean, I don't even know what that term means anymore. It's just so removed from what that meant in the 1930s. I think to watch him, he did the thing that happens when you're an actor and you're playing a serious part where your body doesn't know it's not real. Your brain knows it's not real, but if you're doing it, you're actually feeling the sh*t even though you're doing a comedy version of it. There were days where it's like, "Man, he's worn out. This is f***ing him up." He really went through it for this. I think when it's a comedy, people are like, "Oh, they probably just goofed around and made up the scripts." This show is rigorous, man. I mean, the amount of rigor that goes into the scripts, but then the amount of rigor that the actors bring to it to get to the emotional moments. I'm so impressed with Rhys as an actor. I think he's incredible.