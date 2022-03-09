Lucy And Desi Director Amy Poehler On How The Legendary Couple Changed Television Forever [Interview]

When you got started, what were your preconceptions or images of Lucille and Desi? How'd they evolve when making it?

You use a really good word, "images." We've all seen very iconic images of them, actual pictures and Halloween costumes and drawings and key chains and cartoons. I think when that starts to happen, the "people" part of the person gets a little lost, so the approach was hopefully to try to almost reanimate, remind the audience that they were just human, complicated people in the circus that was this incredible success story.

What about them as the people specifically interested you?

I really liked the way that they approach work differently. I'm always fascinated by process. I watch anything about anything if it's about process because I think it's very natural and human for us to want to know how people approach things. I just thought the way their approaches were so different and how they looked at work was interesting to me.

I think that like most people, I knew Lucy and Desi as these people that lived in the TV world and then I didn't know very much about them before they were introduced to the American public and after they left that show. So those first and third acts were interesting to me, trying to figure out where they came from and what the end of their lives looked like.

As you said, they approached the work differently. You always hear people say, "Oh, everyone has their own approach." Some have to be relatable, though, right?

Oh, for sure. There are a lot of approaches that you see where you're like, "Right, we speak the same language." In fact, I think Vivian Vance and Lucille Ball spoke the same work language. From doing my research, they liked to approach work the same way. They took it very seriously. They loved to rehearse. They loved to discuss.

I feel like there are styles and versions that people share but making that show, people didn't know it at the time, I don't think Lucy and Desi necessarily set out to change the business. But they innovated, invented, and created so much of what we still do today. TV looks very similar to how they decided to make it. I think they would be shocked at how we still make a lot of TV the same way. I just loved how they approached the process of making things in very different ways.

These documentaries could always feel too inside baseball, but what Lucille says at the end, that could connect to so many people. Did you find a lot of their journey, despite their fame, inherently relatable?

If Lucy and Desi worked in, I don't know, a coffee shop and they also had this kind of love story, I just think it's still a worthy story to watch two people who live a life, who come in and out of each other's lives and support each other and are partners. It just so happens that Lucy and Desi were the most famous people in the world, the power couple at a time when America was changing, the industry was changing, and they were two outsiders. They were a woman and a Latin man who forced their way into the room and were able to run it. I mean, that's what I think makes them so modern. They were total disruptors. They figured out a way to take a big swing. It's a story about two people who bet on themselves over and over. That's exciting to watch.

It's also really romantic.

It's so romantic! It's romantic because it's romantic, not because it's romanticized. Love is an emotion that, it's in the title of "I Love Lucy," and it's this emotion that everybody, I don't know, thinks is an easy thing to portray. But it's not — it's very difficult to use compared to sarcasm. Sarcasm, detachment, drama is a lot easier than love. I love that they try to get that in their show, but also that they're really a living example of what the very hard work of loving someone looks like, so we try to show that. The TV show is about rupture and repair: You break it, we'll fix it. But life, the real life that happens beyond that, is a lot more complicated than that.