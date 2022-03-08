Daily Podcast: The Batman Spoiler Discussion
On the March 8, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editors Jacob Hall, Hoai-Tran Bui, and Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler-filled discussion about Matt Reeves' new movie, "The Batman."
Opening Banter:
In The Spoiler Room:
General Thoughts
Things That Didn't Work For You
How Does Pattinson Compare to Other Batmen?
Favorite Moments
The Future of the Batverse
- Where Does This Rank on Your Personal Scale of Theatrically Released Bat-Films?
Batman '66
Batman '89
Batman Returns
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
The LEGO Batman Movie
The Batman
Also mentioned:
