Daily Podcast: The Batman Spoiler Discussion

Batman and Gordon in The Batman Warner Bros.
By Ben Pearson/March 8, 2022 5:08 pm EST

On the March 8, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editors Jacob Hall, Hoai-Tran Bui, and Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler-filled discussion about Matt Reeves' new movie, "The Batman."

Opening Banter:

In The Spoiler Room:

  • General Thoughts

  • Things That Didn't Work For You

  • How Does Pattinson Compare to Other Batmen?

  • Favorite Moments

  • The Future of the Batverse

  • Where Does This Rank on Your Personal Scale of Theatrically Released Bat-Films?

    • Batman '66

    • Batman '89

    • Batman Returns

    • Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

    • Batman Forever

    • Batman & Robin

    • Batman Begins

    • The Dark Knight

    • The Dark Knight Rises

    • The LEGO Batman Movie

    • The Batman

Also mentioned:

