Light Up The Bat Signal: Mondo Is Releasing A Limited Run Of The Batman Prints

"The Batman" arrives this week, and you know you want to decorate every inch of your house with Bat art. Mondo is here to help you out with that, but only if you're fast on the trigger. (Sorry. No guns for Batsy, so I mean, fast on the enter button.) There are two new prints coming out that feature Batman profile images that you can start ordering on Thursday (today) March 3, 2022, at 11 A.M. CT.

The first poster is a timed edition and will be available until Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CT. The site is limiting the variant poster (also only available until March 6) run to 325 pieces. I'm sorry about the word "variant." It was in the tweet.

The inimitable @f_francavilla returns with @TheBatman. The standard print will run as a timed edition from Thursday 3/3 at 11AM CT to Sunday, 3/6 at 11:59PM CT. Limited run of 325 for the variant. 🦇 https://t.co/t0vFVMyKFP pic.twitter.com/Fkg1bODpSR — Mondo (@MondoNews) March 2, 2022

The prints come to us from artist Francesco Francavilla, who isn't just an artist. He's a New York Times best-selling author, an Eisner Award-winner, and a comic book writer, artist, and illustrator. This man's hat rack must be immense! I have no doubt that this and any other thing in the world related to "The Batman" will be sold out very quickly, so don't think you're going to get to this later.