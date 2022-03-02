Cobra Kai Composers On The Joyous Process Of Working On The Show [Interview]

The "Karate Kid" movies are heavily influenced by their soundtracks and scores. Through each installment, the score offers a really clear delineation between each character. It feels like you brought a lot of that into the show as a whole, especially this season.

Robinson: I think so.

Birenberg: I think that's a fair assumption. Have you seen season 4?

Yep.

Robinson: Great.

So, what was that like? Because in the first two seasons, you got a bit more of that original "Karate Kid" vibe with the hair metal. Then in the previous season, when we went to Okinawa, you guys brought more influence from the second film. And now that we have Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), you got to experiment with classical. What was that process like?

Birenberg: Before answering that specifically, every season, we're always looking for new opportunities to expand our palette from where it started in season 1. Which, as you said, is very hair metal-influenced and was a little more through Johnny's blend, at least at the start of the season. Then it kind of expanded to encompass some of those more mystical sounds of Miyagi-Do, and that kind of took us through season 2. And in season 3, we had Okinawa. We had Vietnam. Every time one of these new doors opens, we're always trying to find the best way to write a musical love letter. Like the '80s movie score genre using "Karate Kid" is kind of the entrance point, but going in different directions from there. So season 4 I think gave us the same opportunity.

One of the biggest changes in season 4 is Terry Silver coming back, who is in a lot of ways one of the most infamous, bad '80s villains of movie lore. I feel like his screen presence is just kind of legendary. As most things are with "Cobra Kai," they tend to turn these characters on their heads and interpret them in shades of gray. So there is this starting sound from ["The Karate Kid Part III"] that is very classical. And we kind of had to decide, how are we going to reinterpret that palette? And then how are we going to evolve Terry's character in 2022, and what does that modern palette sound like?

Am I wrong in thinking that there's a little Vivaldi in there with Terry Silver's theme? Is that kind of an influence?

Birenberg: Yeah, think they definitely used — I'm not sure if it's actually Vivaldi.

Robinson: No, it's [Bill] Conti, but then there's Paganini too, right?

Yeah.

Robinson: Oh, he plays Paganini [on the piano], which was in the script, and then Conti's direction for a "Karate Kid III" was ... I don't know this for sure, but it was obviously Vivaldi and it is that kind of stereotypical — well, stereotypical to us now, maybe not as much back then — but the bad guy listens to classical music, the high society snob just listens to Vivaldi 24/7 on his HiFi or whatever. But, yeah, I mean, Leo said it. You said it perfectly.

Birenberg: Well, maybe we should talk a bit about where we took to the Terry music, because we did a lot of the classical music that was in the script. Some of the callbacks to the "Karate Kid III" score did some of the heavy lifting in terms of establishing who Terry Silver was, his old persona, but we kind of turned it into a ... I don't know. Zach, what genre would you say?

Robinson: Well, part of it was that we knew that we wanted to take the classical influence because that is Terry's sound, that has been established. But with everything on this show, how do we spin it? So the first scene, we knew we wanted to have our own Terry theme, which we are allowed to do in this series. Sometimes we use some Conti stuff, but all these characters have their own themes, so Terry was no exception. The first time Terry comes into the dojo in episode 3 with Kreese, that's the first time you hear Terry's new theme. You actually hear it on slow strings, but then you hear it on guitar.

That's kind of where the "Cobra Kai" comes in, and we have a lot more to kind of say about Terry musically. And I know the show has a lot more to say about Terry and his story, so we haven't fully unleashed the Terry Silver sound. This was like a prelude to what we imagine being the ultimate Terry sound. But we added electric guitars. We had it incorporated with the orchestra more, and we had other classical forms –

Birenberg: Very functional harmony. But there's also ... Thomas Ian Griffith has this seemingly insane screen presence. He just dominates every scene he's in, which I think people are going to find — they're just going to have to re-watch the season over and over, because it's literally addicting watching him perform. He's this infamous villain. So I feel like, in creating his modern palette, we were trying to tap into this –

Robinson: The '80s villain.

Birenberg: The '80s villain. There's a couple scenes [that are] really tastefully over the top, and we just had a lot of fun with him