Netflix Teases Cliff Beasts 6, The Movie-Inside-A-Movie From Judd Apatow's The Bubble

This marks the first time Apatow makes a film for a studio other than Universal, teaming up with Netflix to produce and release the film. This is not a corny "Jurassic Park" meets "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" knock-off, nor is it a "Tropic Thunder" type of film where the fiction becomes real. "The Bubble" will deal with the cast and crew of a blockbuster franchise trying to shoot a new film in the middle of the pandemic, and what happens while they're stuck in a quarantine bubble during filming.

Based on the dinosaurs in the fake trailer for "Cliff Beasts," it is likely Apatow was inspired by the extensive safety protocols implemented during the production of "Jurassic World: Dominion" back in the dark days of 2020. That film was one of the first blockbusters to resume production in the middle of the pandemic, and it's easy to imagine a bunch of high-on-themselves action movie stars trapped in a posh hotel for weeks at a time leading to some comedic chaos.

"The Bubble" being a Netflix release is not the only departure for Apatow, as the film's cast is not the familiar lineup of actors you'd expect from one of his projects. In addition to Key and Gillan, the film stars Pedro Pascal, Maria Bakalova, Fred Armisen, Peter Serafinowicz, David Duchovny, as well as familiar Apatow players Leslie Mann and Iris Apatow. Apatow directs and produces the film from a script he co-wrote with Pam Brady ("South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut").

Netflix describes the plot of "The Bubble" as such:

"Sneaking out. Hooking up. Melting down. The cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel."

This fake trailer ends with a mention of an April 1, 2022 release date. Does that mean we'll be seeing "The Bubble" on Netflix on that date? Stay tuned.