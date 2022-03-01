Kevin Feige Calls Doctor Strange The 'Anchor' Of The MCU

Ahead of the anticipation for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which will be foraying straight into the void of the multiverse, Feige spoke about how Cumberbatch transformed the role into something meatier, facilitating a journey into something new:

"Benedict has turned this character into an icon, appearing in a historic three of the top six films of all time. It's been quite a journey. I remember our very first meeting was set up as a general, and we wanted to pitch him this great character, and before we could, he said, 'So tell me about Doctor Strange,' because you knew. Because somewhere you knew what this could be and you've always seen the tremendous potential in this character. Because of that, you've become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the Multiverse. "

Feige also went on to honor Cumberbatch's addition to the industry during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, praising the wide array of roles he has eased himself into through the years, from Hamlet to Stephen Strange:

"There are so many roles you've played Benedict, that have made you worthy of this prestigious honor. You were an amazing Hamlet. You were an incredible Sherlock Holmes. You were the second best Khan ever, ever. You were brilliant in all the iconic roles, but to us and to millions around the globe, you deserve this honor for being the first, the best, the greatest, and the only Doctor Stephen Strange."

As a character, Doctor Strange has been instrumental during major events that went down in both "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," propelling the world of the MCU to expand, opening portals to (possibly) infinite universes. This, of course (as glimpsed by the trailer of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) seems to point towards the existence of different versions of the sorcerer, doubling the excitement the upcoming installment and multiplying the magic of Benedict Cumberbatch.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters on May 6, 2022.