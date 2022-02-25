Avril Lavigne Has Invited Blink-182's Mark Hoppus To Cameo In Her Sk8r Boi Movie

The lyrics for "All I Wanted" are nothing short of heartbreaking, as it chronicles the pain embedded within a romantic relationship that eventually did not work out. In stark contrast, "Sk8er Boi" is a tale about the triumph of love and is a celebration of non-conformity and the need to be absolutely authentic to your core self. After all, by virtue of being authentic to himself, the titular "Sk8er Boi" goes on to become a succession musician after being jilted in love, rocking out with Avril herself, who he is now together with. While it is unclear as to how exactly the narrative of the music video will be translated into a film, hardcore Lavigne fans are bound to be excited about this particular development.

"Sk8er Boi" is obviously inspired by Lavigne's own high-school experiences, and she is expected to dive deeper into the tale of a teenage girl and her rocker boyfriend:

"This is something that I've been working on for a while and I'm really excited. I took my high school experience, threw it into a song, and now we're just gonna dive deeper. and it's going to be an extension of this song and the message in it."

Although casting for the film has not been revealed as of yet, Lavigne promised that some of her musician friends will be making appearances on the movie, Hoppus being among them:

"I am definitely hitting up my musician friends to make cameos in this because it would be really fun. I was talking to Mark Hoppus the other day. I was like, 'Mark, you have to make a cameo in my 'Sk8er Boi' movie,' and he was like, 'I'm in!'"

Lavigne already has an idea who Hoppus could play, as she said that he would be perfect for playing "a cool teacher or something" in the film. We concur: Mark Hoppus is an incredibly chill dude, and he can definitely pull off the "cool teacher" role better than anyone.

Avril's latest album, "Love Sux," was released on February 25, 2022.