No Exit Director Damien Power On Maintaining Tone And Valuing Suspense Over Gore [Interview]

I have to ask you about that "nail through the wrist" moment, because that is something I certainly was not expecting and it definitely lets you know that this movie is not messing around. So tell me about that moment. What was your reaction to it when you read it in the script for the first time, and then I want to know how you practically did it.

So actually, when I read it in the script and the novel, what happens in that moment is actually even more violent, believe it or not. Darby has to cut her own fingers off to escape, essentially, which was not something that I wanted to show or felt was necessary to show. Plus, there was already a nail gun in the story. It seemed to me pretty logical to make the best use of it possible in that moment. So we made that change fairly early on, and I really feel like we made the most of that as a weapon.

But also, when it came to actually filming it, I try to create a safe space for the actors so they're feeling comfortable with what they're doing. We built a practical set, so it was a real building. People could walk in and out of it. I tried to get us onto that set and rehearsing as much as I could. It wasn't always easy, because they were still finishing building it, but I remember coming in one weekend with the stunt coordinator, John Costello, and working through that whole scene where everything kind of explodes. I think one of the shocking things about that violence is that it seems to come out of nowhere, like real violence, and I very much wanted to play it for real. But having the opportunity to block it through, workshop it with everybody, in a pretty safe space that I could just kind of walk around to be filming stuff and talking to people was great, because then we all knew what worked, how it was going to work.

Then on the day, Havana and Danny, all of the cast, was so committed around those scenes and doing their own stunts and really giving of themselves and to the other actors. It was intense. Filming violence is some of the hardest stuff to do, and everyone was very sensitive to that. I think that you see in the film. Havana is extraordinary, I think, in terms of believing that she's just been nailed to a wall. It was incredible. Then in a practical sense, we had a rig built for her hand against the wall, although it turns out Havana's pretty good at holding her hand against the wall. So it was a mix of that and then when we got into post, we added in nails and blood with WETA, who did the effects.

So was it like a glove that she was able to slip her hand into or something that like secured it to the wall?

It was more like a kind of half sleeve that went at the back of her hand that she could rest her hand in. But it was attached to the wall at a single point so she could pivot as if she was just being held there by one point.