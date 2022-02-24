Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 Trailer: 'War Is Peace, Freedom Is Slavery'

Cast members for "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" include Atsuko Tanaka as Motoko Kusanagi, Akio Otsuka as Batou, Kōichi Yamadera as Togusa, Yutaka Nakano as Ishikawa, Toru Ohkawa as Saito, Takashi Onozuka as Pazu, Tarô Yamaguchi as Borma, Sakiko Tamagawa as Tachikoma, Megumi Han as Purin Ezaki, Kenjiro Tsuda as Standard, Kaiji Soze as John Smith, Megumi Hayashibara as Takashi Shimamura, and Shigeo Kiyama as Kurisu Ōtomo Teito, according to Anime News Network.

Millennium Parade is performing the theme songs, including the one featured in the teaser trailer, "Secret Ceremony." The series' second season is again directed by Kenji Kamiyama ("Eden of the East," "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex") and Shinji Aramaki at Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts. The original "Ghost in the Shell" manga was created by Masamune Shirow. The character designs are from Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov, with music from Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi. Returning script writers include Kamiyama, Ryou Higaki, Kurasumi Sunayama, Harumi Doki,, Dai Sato, and Daisuke Daitō.

In the teaser trailer, we learn that Esaki may be posthuman. We see a huge plane explosion and some car chases that look pretty harrowing. In addition, we're told that everyone should be listening to the message from Big Brother, and that "war is peace, freedom is slavery."

"Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" season 2 will premiere in May on Netflix.