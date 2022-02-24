Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 Trailer: 'War Is Peace, Freedom Is Slavery'
Today Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for season 2 of the web anime series "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045," which is set in the "Stand Alone Complex" continuity. The first season of the series premiered on Netflix on April 23, 2020, with 12 episodes. I don't always post Rotten Tomatoes scores, but this one sort of stands out with a 14 percent approval rating from critics and 55 percent rating from audience scores. That's pretty bad, but as a fan of the "Ghost in the Shell" franchise (outside of the Scarlett Johansson film), I would be willing to give it a shot, despite the scores.
Here is the info for the Netflix anime series "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045:"
Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki bring a vision of the future in 2045 to the landmark near-future science fiction franchise "Ghost in the Shell." Fully prosthetic cyborg Motoko Kusanagi leads Public Security Section 9 as they once again take on cyberbrain crime. The highly anticipated second season streams worldwide from May, only on Netflix!
'Is that the world you seek?'
Cast members for "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" include Atsuko Tanaka as Motoko Kusanagi, Akio Otsuka as Batou, Kōichi Yamadera as Togusa, Yutaka Nakano as Ishikawa, Toru Ohkawa as Saito, Takashi Onozuka as Pazu, Tarô Yamaguchi as Borma, Sakiko Tamagawa as Tachikoma, Megumi Han as Purin Ezaki, Kenjiro Tsuda as Standard, Kaiji Soze as John Smith, Megumi Hayashibara as Takashi Shimamura, and Shigeo Kiyama as Kurisu Ōtomo Teito, according to Anime News Network.
Millennium Parade is performing the theme songs, including the one featured in the teaser trailer, "Secret Ceremony." The series' second season is again directed by Kenji Kamiyama ("Eden of the East," "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex") and Shinji Aramaki at Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts. The original "Ghost in the Shell" manga was created by Masamune Shirow. The character designs are from Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov, with music from Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi. Returning script writers include Kamiyama, Ryou Higaki, Kurasumi Sunayama, Harumi Doki,, Dai Sato, and Daisuke Daitō.
In the teaser trailer, we learn that Esaki may be posthuman. We see a huge plane explosion and some car chases that look pretty harrowing. In addition, we're told that everyone should be listening to the message from Big Brother, and that "war is peace, freedom is slavery."
"Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" season 2 will premiere in May on Netflix.