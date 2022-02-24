Hellbender Clip: Horror Filmmaking Is A Family Affair [Exclusive]

In the clip, we see 16-year-old Izzy (Zelda Adams) watch a key move through her hand. She doesn't seem very upset by this and uses the key to open a door. She's clearly not the first person to find a key this way. There is a book on the table, and my friend, please don't open that book. That is not how people get keys! Don't do it! (And this is why I shouldn't watch horror films.)

Here is the official synopsis for "Hellbender:"

In Hellbender, 16-year-old Izzy (Zelda Adams) suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother (Toby Poser) her whole life. As Izzy begins to question her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber (Lulu Adams), another girl living on the mountain, but her newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm as part of a juvenile game and finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her. To understand the hunger, Izzy must learn the dark secrets of her family's past and the ancient power in her bloodline

Is anyone else feeling the need to go start a production company? This family makes me look very lazy. "Hellbender" had its world premiere at the 25th Fantasia International Film Festival in August of 2021. Zelda Adams won the Best Actress award. Her sister Lulu also stars in the film. I have a great need to know what their Thanksgiving table discussions are.