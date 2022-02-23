Why John Carpenter Doesn't Watch A Lot Of Modern Horror Movies

Carpenter's contributions to the horror landscape might only be matched by his impact on how film scores are developed. As Spin notes, his style of complex synthesized scores created a new genre in film composition. Music has been much of his focus since taking a step back from the business of making movies. In fact, it's become a family affair. Carpenter has a band comprised of his son Cody and his godson Daniel Davies, who is the son of The Kinks guitarist Dave Davies. Since 2015, the trio released three studio albums, "Lost Themes I-III," which are synth-heavy scores for non-existent movies. They've also gone on tour and re-recorded some of Carpenter's classic soundtracks.

If it sounds ambitions for a 74-year old, don't worry, Carpenter is also finding time to relax. He says he is excited about the new storytelling art form of video games and cites "Fallout 76" (of course) as one of his favorites. Carpenter even took to Twitter to praise "Assassin's Creed Valhalla."

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA is a return to excellence in the franchise. Massive open world, beautifully designed, with great gameplay. Incredible game. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) November 25, 2020

And though he doesn't watch many horror movies anymore, Carpenter believes scary movies will be around for a long time. He explained to Esquire how the genre is fed by our fears, saying:

"Right from the beginning, from the early Universal horror movies—they were there during the Depression. People flocked to them. Horror is always going to be with us."

Carpenter returned to his roots in 2018 by getting involved with the first "Halloween" film since directing the 1981 sequel. He composed the score for director David Gordon Green's movie and served as executive producer/creative consultant. Though Carpenter wasn't involved in the most recent iteration of the franchise, 2021's "Halloween Kills," Green calls the film a "love letter to John Carpenter."

It is hard to guess what's next for John Carpenter. It could be any number of things — maybe Blumhouse could try lure him back out of retirement — but one thing he probably won't be doing any time soon is catching up on all the modern horror movies he's missed.