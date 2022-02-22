Daily Podcast: Kyle Buchanan On The Making Of Mad Max: Fury Road
On the February 22, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson presents a conversation with author Kyle Buchanan about his new book, "Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road."
Author Kyle Buchanan On The Wild And True Story Of Making Mad Max: Fury Road; Read An Excerpt [Interview]
