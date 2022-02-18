Tales Of The Walking Dead Adds Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, And More

There is some new casting information out for the upcoming AMC anthology series spinoff "Tales of the Walking Dead." According to EW, Olivia Munn ("X-Men: Apocalypse," "The Newsroom"), Danny Ramirez ("The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Jessie T. Usher ("The Boys"), Loan Chabanol ("Fading Gigolo"), and Embeth Davidtz ("Ray Donovan") are all about to face off with the undead.

This group will be joining formerly announced cast members Anthony Edwards ("Inventing Anna," "Top Gun"), Parker Posey ("Lost in Space"), Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Daniella Pineda ("Cowboy Bebop"), Poppy Liu ("Hacks"), and Jillian Bell ("Brittany Runs a Marathon").

There will also be cast members showing up from the other "Walking Dead" series, but they haven't been announced yet. "Tales of the Walking Dead" will air this summer on AMC. There will only be six episodes in this season, just like the first season of "The Walking Dead," so maybe it will be expanded in future seasons if it gets a pickup.

"The Walking Dead" universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple said in a statement, "Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We're excited for them to come walk with us."