Bloom County Animated TV Series In The Works At Fox, Based On The 1980s Comic

Throughout the 1980s, Berkeley Breathed's "Bloom County" was an institution in the comics section of your local newspaper. Breathed's daily strip, which ran from December 1980 until August of 1989 (but continued in other forms), was an aggressively silly, pointedly political, and downright surreal strip about a small town somewhere in middle America that is populated by an eclectic cast of brainiacs and misanthropes along with several anthropomorphic animals (most famously, Opus the penguin), closet monsters, cockroaches, and a Basselope (a Bassett hound with antlers). Several of the characters in "Bloom County" were carried over from Breathed's earlier college strip "The Academia Waltz" (1978 to 1979) including the overgrown partyboy Steve Dallas and the wheelchair-bound "Star Trek"-obsessed veteran Cutter John.

"Bloom County" was unlike anything else in the newspaper at the time. It had the political bent of Garry Trudeau's "Doonesbury," but the off-center sensibility of Gary Larson's "The Far Side." It took place in a weird, frantic, nonsensical world full of monsters and aliens, and yet found places of peace. Opus was the breakout character of the strip (Opus would get his own strip from 2003 to 2008), a gentle, flustered soul who longs for peace and loves quiche. Berkeley Breathed won the Pulitzer Prize for his work "Bloom County" in 1987.

It was announced in The Hollywood Reporter recently that Fox is adapting "Bloom County" for television as a primetime animated series with Breathed returning as writer and executive producer.