Bridgerton Season 2 Teaser: Lady Whistledown Is Out For Blood This Valentine's Day
Happy Valentine's Day, Lady Whistledown is coming to wreck your romance! The sharp-tongued gossip-monger is returning with the second round of "Bridgerton," which will surely be no less cutthroat than last season when her pamphlet circulated through London society circles with enough clout to break hearts. The anonymous newspaper columnist has since been revealed to the audience — spoilers for season 1 — as none other than Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), the young and clever Featherington who's willing to write whatever truths she deems necessary.
Penelope weathered scandal after scandal last season, watching with the other elites as Daphne Bridgerton stole the heart of London's most eligible bachelor, the Duke of Hastings. But this year, the married couple is old news as the focus shifts to Daphne's brother and his quest for love. Of the many obstacles Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) is bound to encounter (his pride being #1), it looks like Penelope's alter-ego may be a significant one. A new teaser for the series has arrived just in time for the most romantic day of the year, and among all the steamy courtship is the voice of Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, declaring her intent to sharpen her knives for her grand return.
Bridgerton Season 2 Teaser
"Dearest Gentle Reader," the teaser begins. "Did you miss me?" Did anyone else feel a chill go through the air? Lovebirds beware — "Bridgerton" is a volatile place for love to blossom. Don't get me wrong, this show certainly embraces the sentimental antics of courtship, but the road ahead tends to be rocky for new couples. More than a few characters ended season 1 with broken hearts and the titular Bridgertons have a tendency to make romance a million times more complicated than it needs to be.
This season, Anthony — the eldest Bridgerton sibling, and head of the family — is on the search for a suitable wife. After ending his ongoing affair with opera singer Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett) to uphold his familiar obligations, he's heading into the social season with impossible standards. The season synopsis hints at exactly how messy his love story with newcomer Kate ("Sex Education" star Simone Ashley) will become:
From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.
The heady romance continues with lots of ladies fanning themselves, men fencing for victory, Anthony in a bathtub, and some very intense horseback riding. Somewhere amid all the quick, chaotic cuts was an intrigued Corgi and I'm hedging my bets right now: That dog is gonna be the breakout star of the season. We'll know for sure when season 2 of "Bridgerton" hits Netflix on March 25, 2022.