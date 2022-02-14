Bridgerton Season 2 Teaser: Lady Whistledown Is Out For Blood This Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day, Lady Whistledown is coming to wreck your romance! The sharp-tongued gossip-monger is returning with the second round of "Bridgerton," which will surely be no less cutthroat than last season when her pamphlet circulated through London society circles with enough clout to break hearts. The anonymous newspaper columnist has since been revealed to the audience — spoilers for season 1 — as none other than Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), the young and clever Featherington who's willing to write whatever truths she deems necessary.

Penelope weathered scandal after scandal last season, watching with the other elites as Daphne Bridgerton stole the heart of London's most eligible bachelor, the Duke of Hastings. But this year, the married couple is old news as the focus shifts to Daphne's brother and his quest for love. Of the many obstacles Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) is bound to encounter (his pride being #1), it looks like Penelope's alter-ego may be a significant one. A new teaser for the series has arrived just in time for the most romantic day of the year, and among all the steamy courtship is the voice of Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, declaring her intent to sharpen her knives for her grand return.