Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Marry Me, Princess Mononoke, Yellowjackets, And More
On the February 10, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by editor Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter: Correction! Academy voters have their own streaming service now.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we've been Doing:
Hoai-Tran celebrated Lunar New Year, saw Company on Broadway, is coming to grips with turning 30 this month.
- What we've been Reading:
Ben read Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt.
Hoai-Tran read Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho and The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
- What we've been Watching:
Ben and HT watched Marry Me.
HT has been watching Yellowjackets, watched The Worst Person in the World, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, had her first exposure to Jackass.
Ben finished The Sex Lives of College Girls and watched Princess Mononoke.
- What we've been Eating:
- What we've been Playing:
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
