Flux Gourmet Trailer: Peter Strickland Cooks Up A Feast Of Gastronomical Horror

Years after his hypnotic haunted dress tale "In Fabric," Peter Strickland has returned with another striking concept: what kind of horrors await at a "culinary collective" for performance art? Sensory overload is a Strickland trademark, and given the auteur often works textures and closeup visual fascination into his films, putting food at the center of the story is an eerily perfect fit. "Flux Gourmet" is set at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performances and stars Asa Butterfield (of "Sex Education" fame), Ariane Labed ("The Souvenir Part II") and Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones") as members of the collective embroiled in "power struggles, artistic vendettas and gastrointestinal disorders."

The film is set to premiere in Berlin Film Festival's 2022 Encounters program on February 11, before arriving in theaters in Summer 2022. This marks Strickland's fifth feature, reuniting the director with IFC Films, who previously collaborated on his English-language debut "Berberian Sound System" and his follow-up feature "The Duke of Burgundy." Strickland's first English feature had a similar fascination with art and foodstuff, following a Foley sound engineer smashing watermelons and stabbing cabbages to create sound effects. This time around, stabbing vegetables seems like a given — and just the beginning of the oddness "Flux Gourmet" will embrace. In a statement last year (via Variety), Strickland explained his inspiration for the film, saying

"'Flux Gourmet' came about through a personal frustration with how alimentary disorders or food allergies have been comically portrayed in some films, and without wanting to embark on a finger-wagging mission, I wanted to write something devoted to the disruptions of the stomach whilst attempting to maintain a degree of dignity to deeply private and embarrassing symptoms."

You can check out the first teaser trailer for "Flux Gourmet" below.