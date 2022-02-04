In From The Cold Composer Tori Letzler On Creating The Show's Equivalent Of A Bond Theme [Interview]

The show has science-fiction, it is a spy thriller, and a family drama, so how was it scoring to all these different genres but making them all of a piece?

For me, genre bending is not a new thing. I've worked in a ton of different spaces and I've scored a lot of trailers, which jump all over the map. The thing with this show is, yes, there are a lot of different story points and a lot of different emotions, but the sound of the show mostly stays, in my opinion, pretty cohesive.

Because this show was delayed for so long — I was hired in March of 2020, and we didn't start really scoring until February of 2021 — I had a lot of time with the scripts and to think about the story. Our creator, Adam Glass, is such a music fan himself. He thinks of it as just as important as other aspects of the show, which not everyone does. We're often brought in at last as opposed to at the very beginning, so we created a sound and figured out what we wanted the show to be sonically early on. It allowed me to use that sound to carry through all the emotions of the show.

Often you hear composers have two or four weeks.

I have had to do things in a week or two weeks. Trailers? 24 hours. That's pretty normal. So there was a luxury of — it's not as if we had a lot of time before it was turned in, but we had a lot of time to think about themes in advance.

The episodes have a ton of music in them. They're like 45 to 50-minute long episodes. Basically, they have wall to wall music. I wrote something like six or seven hours of music for this show, which is kind of crazy. While I was turning in a lot of music, the groundwork that was laid beforehand is a luxury that I usually don't have. I was sending pieces of music to them while they were on set and they were listening to stuff.

The problem with TV often, especially if it's network TV, is you're chasing the next episode. You get things weekly or biweekly versus with streaming, I wasn't necessarily chasing after everything because everything airs technically at once. It had a luxury of exploring themes the way you would in a film, as opposed to sometimes what you don't get in television.

What about the scripts influenced your score then?

Right off the bat, when I read the script, I think the heart of the show is that it is a female-centered show, but not in a way where it's trying to push an agenda. It's not trying to be female-fronted to appease anyone. It's just showing strong female characters, and that's something I relate to because I want to tell stories, and they don't necessarily need to be my stories or stories related to me, just about strong characters. I think Adam, he'll tell you himself, wrote this almost as a love letter to the women in his life and his family. He respects strong female characters. I just wanted to make sure that our lead character had themes that were as strong as the character.

Now, our lead Jenny [played by Margarita Levieva], if you watch the show, we get two timelines: We go through the past and the present. We have Jenny in present day and then her former spy self, Anya, in '90s Russia. We wanted to make sure that we were paying homage to '90s industrial music, but also staying present and having a sound that would carry us back and forth. That was always the number one thing. Adam and I share a love for '90s music, so it was an easy sell on that point.

How did you want to pay homage to '90s industrial music?

The score is chock-full of analog. It has a ton of analog synths. I used my Eurorack a lot. Speaking of groundwork for this show, I did these large sampling sessions where I just recorded my Eurorack for two, three hours at a time, and then had myself, my assistant, and my husband, who was my additional composer on this project, we sat through and chopped up those samples early. Basically, we came up with our own essential library of sounds to be used in the show.

I knew that it was going to be important early on to nail down that slightly authentic '90s sound, which was early days of Nine Inch Nails and How to Destroy Angels and people experimenting. To me, the score is very experimental. It has very little organic instruments in it, which was decided early on. Even our action scenes have very little, if any, organic percussion. It's just in your face and aggressive. But then we have the vocal as the main organic element, which is sung by myself. I keep saying it was a masterclass for me learning how to produce my vocals in weird ways, so that we have this organic element, but it doesn't stray too far away from the electronic nature of the score.

How did you want your vocals to supplement that electronic nature of the score?

One of the reasons I was brought onto the project were the vocals. There's a vocal theme written into the script. Adam knew that he wanted to have vocals heavily involved. I think if somebody were to tackle this score who wasn't a vocalist and had to bring somebody in, it would've been challenging because there was so much back and forth and a lot of stuff that needed to be played on set. It's possible, but I think it was just easier to have someone like myself who does all the vocals.

That being said, there was a lot of experimenting early on. The lullaby theme, which you hear bits of in the transitions from present day to past, it's also right at the opening of the show and it's a vehicle for one of our characters as well. We just knew, right off the bat, that was the first piece of music and theme we had to tackle. I was so inspired by the script and the idea of old Russian technology that I wanted to make the main theme sound like it was sung through an old Russian spy radio. I did that by experimenting with different distortions and different filters, and I think it came out pretty cool.

And then the beginning of that vocal, which is used in the transitions in our show, I'm using this granular plugin called Portal from a company called Output. Basically, it allows my voice to shift and echo in weird hypnotic ways and just a bunch of layering and playing around. When I sent it originally to Adam, that theme basically didn't change from its original version. You hear it in a lot of different variations in the show, but like the theme, that was the first thing we did. It was the cornerstone for the sound of the show.