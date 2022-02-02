Monica Vitti, Icon Of '60s Italian Cinema, Has Died

Born in Rome 1931, Vitti — whose real name is Maria Luisa Ceciarelli — took to theatre at a young age. In the midst of World War II, she relieved her boredom by entertaining her family with puppets. She recalled this years later, saying (via France24):

"As the bombs fell, when we had to take refuge in the shelters, my little brother and I would improvise little plays to entertain those around us."

As a teen, she starred in amateur theatrical productions, then attended Rome's National Academy of Dramatic Arts. She later toured Germany as a member of an Italian acting troupe and in the years that followed made some Italian television appearances. Her first widely noted performance came in 1958 when, at the age of 26, she starred in Mario Amendola's "Le dritte" with Franco Fabrizi.

Her stage roles caught the attention of acclaimed Italian director Michelangelo Antonioni, who went on to cast her as the lead of "L'Avventura," launching Vitti into international fame. She was widely praised for a performance that critics dubbed "cool," "detached" and "ethereal." She became a muse for Antonioni, starring in several more of his films, most notably the two that would complete his "trilogy on modernity and its discontents." Her first English-language film was the James Bond spoof "Modesty Blue," where she starred alongside Terence Stamp and Dirk Bogarde. As her career progressed, Vitti shifted into comedies and became the onscreen partner of comic actor, Alberto Sordi. The duo made several films together, including "Polvere di stelle" and "I Know That You Know That I Know."

Monica Vitti's final big screen project was "Secret Scandal," which also marked her directorial debut. The film was screened at the 1990 Cannes film festival. In 1992, she made one more appearance in the Italian TV movie, "Ma tu mi vuoi bene?" before officially retiring. In her lifetime, Vitti won five David di Donatello Awards for Best Actress (Italy's equivalent of the Academy Awards), seven Italian Golden Globes, and a career Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival in 1995.