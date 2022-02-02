The Long Night Clip: A Cult Stalks A Couple In The Middle Of Nowhere [Exclusive]

Why is it that getaway weekends in remote wilderness houses always end in bloodshed? Can't a dewy-eyed couple just escape for a few days of lowkey fun without being hunted down by a cult or psycho murderer? Is nothing sacred anymore?! It's hard not to feel bad for the couple at the center of Well Go USA's new horror flick "The Long Night," but in all fairness, they should probably know better.

No sane adult who's even glimpsed a horror movie would ever make such an obvious mistake. There are certain rules we all live our horror-free lives by: Don't investigate creepy sounds, Ouija boards are for decoration not use, never read from a journal made of human skin, and remote cabins are a MAJOR no-no. Sadly, the young couple leading "The Long Night" missed the horror survival memo. Not only did they dive headfirst into disaster with their weekend getaway, they follow it up with a series of rookie mistakes. Never go outside to check the car, you silly romantics! Driving away would be much too easy. You can check out their many blunders in the exclusive clip below.