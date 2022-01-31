Mike Flanagan's The Fall Of The House Of Usher Has Officially Begun Production

This steady routine of Mike Flanagan filling us with dread is, oddly enough, quite comforting. The filmmaker behind "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor" has become a reliable source for anyone who likes their horror to pack an emotional punch. So far not one of his Netflix miniseries has failed to walk that line between eerie and empathetic. Last year he kinda swerved on us with "Midnight Mass," which, unlike the "Haunting" series, was a wholly original story. But that didn't keep the seven-episode saga from matching up to its predecessors.

While I certainly appreciate having time to take in the existential blow of "Midnight Mass," it's also a relief to know that the next projects from Flanagan are just around the corner. The writer/director has already wrapped production on his series "The Midnight Club," adapting the Christopher Pike novel of the same name. But thanks to the power of Twitter, we also know that filming has officially begun for "The Fall of the House of Usher." Flanagan commemorated the occasion with a simple "And we're off."

Getting back to the director's literary roots, "The Fall of the House of Usher" takes its plot from the Edgar Allen Poe short story of the same name. One of the famed horror writer's wilder works, this one is known for themes of madness, incest, and the fragility of the human psyche. It's basically tailor-made for a Flanagan miniseries, with all kinds of psychological darkness and a crumbling family at the center of its narrative.