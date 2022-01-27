Three Minutes - A Lengthening Trailer: Memory Matters

There is a documentary out at the Sundance Film Festival right now and even the trailer is haunting. It's called "Three Minutes — A Lengthening," and I cannot stop thinking about it. The trailer, I mean, as I haven't seen the film. Our own Chris Evangelista has and reviewed it for /Film. It's based around the mystery of a three-minute film of people in the Polish town of Nasielsk, most of whom were killed during the Holocaust. It's narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, with Maurice Chandler, who was 13 years old at the time the footage was taken.

I'm going to give you the synopsis now so you get what you're about to see: