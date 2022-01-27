Bill Nighy's Living Acquired By Sony Pictures Classics Out Of Sundance

Bill Nighy's latest film "Living," which is based on the Akira Kurosawa's 1952 film "Ikiru," screened at the Sundance Film Festival in the premieres section. "Living" just sold to Sony Pictures Classics in North America and several other territories, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Those territories include Latin America, India, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Germany, South Africa, Southeast Asia, and airlines all over the world.

Our own Ethan Anderton reviewed the film at Sundance, calling it a "timeless" remake of the Kurosawa classic, though it "doesn't accomplish anything groundbreaking."

In the /Film review, Anderton says: