The Matrix Resurrections Hits Digital This Week, 4K, Blu-Ray, And DVD In March

Lana Wachowski takes us back into the Matrix, but things are different this time around. Neo (Keanu Reeves) has aged, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) doesn't remember who she is, and the way back in is one I absolutely didn't see coming, despite having watched the first films plus the animated anthology way too many times. I'm three viewings in on the new one and I'm still finding new things.

There are some really great special features for the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases, including "Resurrecting The Matrix," which will be fascinating. You can see so many changes from the way the falling code works to the philosophy behind those in charge. There is a featurette on the exiles fight (which I think might help me get a few things I missed in the theater), and re-creating and changing bullet time for a world in which it has become ubiquitous. There is also one on Neo vs. Smith, and if you've seen the film, you know that there is a whole lot to unpack there, and I'm now frightened of Jonathan Groff. I'm sure he's a lovely person in real life, but I shudder just thinking about him.

Check out the full list of features below:

4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS "The Matrix Resurrections" 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features: No One Can Be Told What The Matrix Is Resurrecting The Matrix Neo x Trinity: Return to the Matrix Allies + Adversaries: The Matrix Remixed Matrix for Life The Matrix Reactions Echo Opening • Deus Ex Machina • Welcome to IØ • Bullet Time Redux • Morpheus vs Neo • Exiles Fight • Neo vs Smith • The San Fran Chase • The San Fran Jump "The Matrix Resurrections" DVD contains the following special feature: "The Matrix Reactions: Welcome to IØ"

"The Matrix Resurrections" will be available for Premium Digital Ownership and to rent on PVOD on January 25, 2022, and will be available to own on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 8, 2022.