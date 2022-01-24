The Matrix Resurrections Hits Digital This Week, 4K, Blu-Ray, And DVD In March
It's time to dive into a different reality because Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced 4K, Blu-ray, digital, and DVD versions of "The Matrix Resurrections." We don't have long to wait, either. The movie will be available for both Premium Digital Ownership for $29.99 and 48-hour PVOD rental for $24.99 on January 25, 2022. If you want to hold the hard copy in your hot little hands, you can get the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 8, 2022. But wait, there's more! It will also be available on Movies Anywhere using the Movies Anywhere app.
If you haven't seen the film yet, here is the synopsis:
In "The Matrix Resurrections," return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson (Keanu Reeves) will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas ... Neo ... has learned anything, it's that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of — or into — the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn't yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before. Déjà vu.
Welcome to IØ
Lana Wachowski takes us back into the Matrix, but things are different this time around. Neo (Keanu Reeves) has aged, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) doesn't remember who she is, and the way back in is one I absolutely didn't see coming, despite having watched the first films plus the animated anthology way too many times. I'm three viewings in on the new one and I'm still finding new things.
There are some really great special features for the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases, including "Resurrecting The Matrix," which will be fascinating. You can see so many changes from the way the falling code works to the philosophy behind those in charge. There is a featurette on the exiles fight (which I think might help me get a few things I missed in the theater), and re-creating and changing bullet time for a world in which it has become ubiquitous. There is also one on Neo vs. Smith, and if you've seen the film, you know that there is a whole lot to unpack there, and I'm now frightened of Jonathan Groff. I'm sure he's a lovely person in real life, but I shudder just thinking about him.
Check out the full list of features below:
4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS
"The Matrix Resurrections" 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:
No One Can Be Told What The Matrix Is
Resurrecting The Matrix
Neo x Trinity: Return to the Matrix
Allies + Adversaries: The Matrix Remixed
Matrix for Life
The Matrix Reactions
- Echo Opening
• Deus Ex Machina
• Welcome to IØ
• Bullet Time Redux
• Morpheus vs Neo
• Exiles Fight
• Neo vs Smith
• The San Fran Chase
• The San Fran Jump
"The Matrix Resurrections" DVD contains the following special feature: "The Matrix Reactions: Welcome to IØ"
"The Matrix Resurrections" will be available for Premium Digital Ownership and to rent on PVOD on January 25, 2022, and will be available to own on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 8, 2022.