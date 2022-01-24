Superhero Bits: The Batman TV Spot, The Madame Web Movie May Be Filming Soon & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! According to Charles Murphy, founder of Murphy's Multiverse, an often accurate source for superhero information, Sony has another "Spider-Man" spin-off set to begin filming this year in the form of "Madame Web." We previously heard that a movie centered on the character was in development and now, Murphy reveals that the studio is seemingly further along in development with this one than we may have realized.

Also sounds like Sony is planning to get Madame Web going this year. Have a location but no dates yet. I'll update when I have all the details. — Charles I Don't Know About That Trailer Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) January 19, 2022

So there we have it. We know that "Morbius" (which has been delayed more than two years) is set to arrive later this year, with the "Kraven the Hunter" movie also on deck. This would give Sony yet another possible superhero flick, albeit an odd one, to put on the tee and potentially join "Venom" in the unlikely franchise arena. We'll keep an eye on this one and see if this actually proves true. If it is the case, we should be hearing word of casting and whatnot sooner rather than later.