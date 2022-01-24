The King's Man Arrives On Blu-Ray And DVD In February, Like A Gentleman

If you fancy yourself a gentleman spy, you'll be pleased to hear that "The King's Man" is coming to Digital on February 18, 2022 and 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 22, 2022. Not only that, but there is a three-movie collection that will help you brush up on both your fashion and your spying skills. If you have yet to watch the new movie, here is the synopsis for the "Kingsman" prequel:

Set during WWI, The King's Man tells the exhilarating origin story of Kingsman, the world's very first independent intelligence agency. As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions across the globe, one man must race against time to stop them.

"The King's Man" is directed by Matthew Vaughn, and features several of the major players from World War I. If you want to relive it all, "The Kingsman Collection," which includes 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and 2017's "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" as well as the latest film, will also be available, complete with bonus features.

20th Century Studios

It will be released on February 18, 2022 digitally and as a collectible steelbook on February 22, 2022.