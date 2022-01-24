The King's Man Arrives On Blu-Ray And DVD In February, Like A Gentleman
If you fancy yourself a gentleman spy, you'll be pleased to hear that "The King's Man" is coming to Digital on February 18, 2022 and 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 22, 2022. Not only that, but there is a three-movie collection that will help you brush up on both your fashion and your spying skills. If you have yet to watch the new movie, here is the synopsis for the "Kingsman" prequel:
Set during WWI, The King's Man tells the exhilarating origin story of Kingsman, the world's very first independent intelligence agency. As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions across the globe, one man must race against time to stop them.
"The King's Man" is directed by Matthew Vaughn, and features several of the major players from World War I. If you want to relive it all, "The Kingsman Collection," which includes 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and 2017's "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" as well as the latest film, will also be available, complete with bonus features.
It will be released on February 18, 2022 digitally and as a collectible steelbook on February 22, 2022.
The Great Game Begins
Here are all the bonus features for you:
Bonus Features*
The King's Man: The Great Game Begins Documentary A Generation Lost – Discover how the filmmakers created a richly textured story that explores the origins of the Kingsman spy organization.
Oxfords and Rogues – Meet the phenomenal new cast of characters Matthew Vaughn has assembled.
All the World's a Stage – Delve into the meticulous world-building of THE KING'S MAN with interviews, on-location footage, artwork, and details of on-set construction and design.
Instruments of War – Experience the analog spy tech and early 20th century weaponry utilized in THE KING'S MAN and see a breakdown of the precise execution and evolution of the major stunts and combat in the film.
Fortune Favors the Bold – Join Matthew Vaughn and his team for music scoring and sound design.
Long Live the Kingsman – Cast and crew reveal their thoughts about their collective journey through the very special experience of making THE KING'S MAN.
Featurettes No Man's Land – Experience the creative process behind the harrowing knife battle sequence in several stages: rehearsals, storyboards, interviews and on-set footage, culminating with the atmospheric VFX.
Remembrance and Finding Purpose – Learn about amazing organizations such as The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes, two U.K.-based resources for recovery, well-being and employment for military veterans. Also hear why Matthew Vaughn strongly supports their mission.