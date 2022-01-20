Last Week Tonight Season 9 Trailer: John Oliver's Back With The Best Takes

Please tell me John Oliver is going to keep summoning George Clooney with a snap of his fingers. It makes me very happy.

Here are two things I have learned from this show: snakes sleep in books and John Oliver has a very odd relationship with Adam Driver's physique. I tried to find a compilation video of all his quotes about Adam Driver, and now I am scarred for life. Do yourself a favor and do not look up that last part. There is fanfic out there for the two of them, and though my soul is now lost, I want to preserve yours.

Here is the official synopsis for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver":

A satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" features Oliver's hilarious, much-needed perspective on today's pressing political, social and cultural issues. As the country navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a highly polarized political landscape, the ninth season of the critically acclaimed series promises to shine a light on headline news as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain, featuring a mix of the series' sharp commentary, pre-taped pieces and occasional special guests.

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" is produced for HBO by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Production. It is executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor. It is directed by Paul Pennolino.