25% Think This Is The Best Horror Movie Of The Last 10 Years — Why They're Wrong

(Welcome to Survey Says, a feature where we conduct a movie-related survey for a random group of people and explain why they're completely right, completely wrong, or somewhere in-between.)

The 2010s offered another decade of nonstop horror, in all its bloody, gory, and psychologically thrilling glory. Once we managed to drown out the endless conversations about "elevated horror" and embraced each new entry for its own merits, the modern-day classics were abundant. So now that we have a couple of years of distance, it might be time to ask the big, overarching question: which nightmare-inducing flicks stand atop the rest? And how can we even reflect on a pool of movies so wide?

No worries, /Film is back at it again, solving the unsolvable. In fact, we've already determined the answer! It was pretty easy, we just outsourced the work to the world's most reliable source of information: strangers on the internet! 635 of them, to be exact (all located in the United States because accuracy is a myth). This sample size of randos was asked to vote on the best horror movie of the last 10 years, and you can check out the results below. But steel yourselves, horror fans — the populist opinion may be too much to bear.