The Wonderful Winter Of Mickey Mouse Trailer Teases The Next Seasonal Animated Special

The holidays have come and gone, and now we're just dealing with bleak winter. But hey, at least you can already begin looking forward to next year — and get a few ideas to make the time until the spring thaw pass faster — with everyone's favorite mouse, duck and, um, to quote Rob Reiner's excellent 1986 classic film "Stand By Me," "What the hell is Goofy*?" Today, Disney+ has announced the premiere date and released the trailer for "The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse," a new special that will launch the second season of "The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse."

The second season of the Disney+ project will be comprised of four different extended-length specials, each of which will be themed to celebrate each season: Winter, spring, summer, and fall. The new streaming special "The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse" will premiere on February 18, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

This little mouse is almost 100 years old now, and he's still as spry as ever. He's withstood parodies, becoming a corporate symbol, and several makeovers. It's hard to argue with success. Plus, he's awfully cute.