Mondo's The Matrix: Resurrections Soundtrack Will Transport You To Another World, Figuratively Speaking
Mondo and WaterTower Music have some musical news for you. If you've been waiting for the vinyl pressings of the soundtrack for "The Matrix Resurrections," you're in luck. Not only do they have Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer's Original Soundtrack, but they've got the remixes for you as well in a separate release. The soundtrack will be available for purchase on Mondo's shop site on Wednesday, January 19, at 12:00 P.M. CST.
Here's the official info for you:
That's right, TWO limited edition releases: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the score from the film, pressed on 2x 180 Gram Digital Rain colored vinyl (also available on black vinyl) and the Remix album features electronic score remixes by Johnny Klimek & Tom Tykwer, Marcel Dettmann, Moderna, Thomas Fehlmann, System 01, Esther Silex & Kotelett, Gudrun Gut, Almost Falling, Psychic Health, Eclectic Youth, and Alessandro Adriani. Both are incredible and both are super limited so grab them while you can.
The Matrix Resurrections Soundtrack
"The Matrix Resurrections – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" is a limited pressing and features the music of Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer. In a statement about the release, Tom Tykwer said:
"There's a powerful and distinct musical legacy here. In my opinion, The Matrix Trilogy is one of the great scores of all time. And what's particularly fantastic about it is that it was also, to my knowledge, one of the first film scores that so implemented electronic music and connected it with progressive late-modern orchestral music. It started a movement, which we are paying tribute to with this music. And yet, this film is playful and emotional with complex development, open in every direction. Johnny and I felt our challenge for the music was to pay tribute to The Matrix lineage and also support this cinematic endeavor of expanding that legacy to explore new directions. That needs to be represented in the music and that is what we are trying to investigate musically."
And from Johnny Klimek:
"We spent several months working on material for The Matrix Resurrections, building the main themes, crafting alternative arrangements and electronic variants. We had a lot of fun mixing electronics with classical orchestra. The technology has come so far since I started scoring film."
The soundtrack includes all 24 tracks from the film, "mastered for vinyl and pressed on 2x 180 Gram 'Digital Rain' colored vinyl (limited to 3,000 copies) or 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl with original artwork by Mondo's creative director Mo Shafeek." It'll cost you $35.
The Matrix Resurrections: The Remixes
Next up we have "The Matrix Resurrections: The Remixes," featuring the music of Klimek and Tykwer with 11 remixes.
Here is the info:
The infusion of electronic music into the score ultimately expanded into the inclusion of 11 remixes on the album, and it was an amalgam of inspirations which brought that idea to fruition. Both composers have worked extensively with electronic music, including their work on the celebrated, techno-infused Run Lola Run soundtrack. Lana Wachowski lives in Berlin and is connected to many DJs, remixers, producers and personalities deeply involved and associated with the underground electronic music scene – some of them for more than 30 years – and the well-known Berlin nightclub, Berghain. These connections and inspirations organically evolved from a remix idea into the larger inclusion of remixes on the album.
This album features work from Klimek, Tykwer, Marcel Dettmann, Moderna, Thomas Fehlmann, System 01, Esther Silex & Kotelett, Gudrun Gut, Almost Falling, Psychic Health, Eclectic Youth, and Alessandro Adriani, pressed on 2x 180 gram "Red and Blue Pill Twist" colored vinyl (limited to 1,000 copies) or 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl, with original artwork by Mondo's creative director Mo Shafeek. It also costs $35.