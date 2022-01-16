1883: Eric Nelsen On The Episode That Will Change Everything [Interview]

It was such a sweet scene. When Elsa comes to him and asks, "Are you man enough, if I have a baby, to raise it?", his reaction is such a cool thing. Did Ennis ever think this would happen for him with the lifestyle he has?

No, I think that's the beauty of this whole relationship with Elsa. Every second of it is so out of the blue and unexpected and in a million years, Ennis never would have anticipated something like this to happen to him at this point in his life. I'm pretty sure he just assumed he'd be staring at cows' butts for the rest of his life and living on the land and enjoying being a cowboy. He's a sensitive, bright-hearted spirit, so of course he had hopes about one day getting romantic, and we kind of hear that story that he tried to experience that elsewhere and it just didn't work for him because his heart wasn't in it. So at one point, I'm sure he expected it, but not by someone as special as her and not so quickly. No.

This series pulls no punches in terms of what the settlers went through. What did you learn about that, that you that you weren't aware of before?

Oh my gosh, I mean, all of it. You know, it really just gave me a whole newfound appreciation for what we have today. Seeing what these people went through. I find myself today complaining about small tasks or, you know, "Oh, it's cold today," and I'm in my nice car as I'm saying it. Then I think about what they went through and endured and suffered just to find new land, and I'm like, "Eric, you've got to get your stuff together. You have nothing to complain about." So it really just opened my eyes up to a whole newfound appreciation for life as we know it today.

Totally. So, before I watched the episode, I planned to ask you about what you saw for the future of Elsa and Ennis. Now I have to ask your thoughts on the way it ended.

It's tragic, but in my eyes, Ennis died a hero because — they had that slight discussion, they hear the bandits coming, and he basically says, "Wait here." When I'm running up over that hill on my horse, I know what's happening. I know what's over there. And I know by me going and keeping her here, she will be safe and if anything were to go wrong, I'm gonna be the one to get it. So I truly believe that if he had to do it all over again, he would do it the exact same way. But it's tough. It's hard. But we really, really got to see who Ennis was at his core through those moments, especially. At the very end, it took everything I had when we were filming that last scene where she's crying on me, not to be crying myself, honestly, because of how heartbreaking it was. The crew, while we're filming this, they're all crying and everybody's crying, so I'm of course playing dead but I'm trying everything in my power just not to be weeping while I'm doing it.