Ridley Scott Reflects On His Legendary Apple Commercial: 'Who The F*** Is Steve Jobs?'

Prolific director Ridley Scott is in the award season conversation for not just one, but two films this year. He released the panoramic period piece "The Last Duel" in October, before dropping the Lady Gaga-led "House of Gucci" the very next month. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scott reflected on his varied career, even speaking at length about his time directing TV commercials.

According to THR, Scott's ad filmography includes over 2,000 different commercials, but it's clear that one stood out more than the rest. In 1984, Apple introduced the Macintosh computer in a Super Bowl ad. Scott says he had no idea what the product was when ad agency Chiat/Day pitched the job, and thought the company Apple was actually The Beatles' Apple Corps. Scott describes hearing more about the product, but admits he had no clue who founder Steve Jobs was. To be fair, most people didn't at the time. "They said, 'No, no, no. Apple is this guy called Steve Jobs,'" Scott recalls. "I went, 'Who the f*** is Steve Jobs?'"

The answer to that question may have turned out to be very different without the help of Scott, who helmed the "1984" themed TV spot that brought the company to the forefront of public imagination.