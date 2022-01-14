HBO's The Last Of Us Series Casts Storm Reid As A Character From The Game's DLC

Those familiar with the games will recognize Riley Abel (previously voiced by Yaani King) from her role in the DLC "The Last of Us: Left Behind." Riley never actually appears in the main series but gets more than a few mentions from Ellie while she journeys through the zombie-infested world with Joel. Both orphaned children growing up in post-apocalyptic Boston, Riley and Ellie were best friends. Though Riley was a couple of years older, both are too young to remember the pre-virus world and lived out their early years in a quarantine zone. The DLC — which isn't any less heartbreaking than the main saga — takes us through their final days together. A visit from Riley ends up kickstarting the events that lead Ellie into Joel's care. But never mind the heartbreaking implications behind this prequel info — the important thing is, we get to see Ellie and Riley have some chaotic fun in a decaying shopping mall! Even better, this prequel story is an early opportunity to explore Ellie's sexuality, as her friendship with Riley evolves.

With Riley set to appear in the series, it seems likely that we'll learn Ellie's backstory over the course of the first season via flashbacks to the events portrayed in "Left Behind." This could also be a place for the series to take inspiration from "The Last of Us: American Dreams," the four-issue comic series from Neil Druckmann and cartoonist Faith Erin Hicks. The comic focused on Ellie's unique upbringing as an apocalypse-baby and chronicles the early days of her friendship with Riley.

"The Last of Us," which comes from series creator Neil Druckmann and "Chernobyl" showrunner Craig Mazin, is set to arrive at some point in 2022, though no specific date has been revealed. Other cast members featured in the series include Anna Torv, Merle Dandrige, Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce, and Murray Bartlett.