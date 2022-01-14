Daniel Craig Drunkenly Offered Sam Mendes The Chance To Direct Skyfall Without Asking Permission

This sounds like a situation that could have snowballed out of control, given Craig's own admission that there is probably "somebody I have to talk to about that before I go offering directors jobs." But Mendes said yes on the spot, and Craig's drunken proposal turned into one of the franchise's best entries in recent history. Without Craig's intervention, who knows if MGM execs would have consider the filmmaker, who at that point was known for helming decidedly different films like "American Beauty" and "Revolutionary Road."

Craig apparently had a brief moment of concern about his side-stepping of protocol. After offering the job, he says he thought, "I'm in s*** now." All's well that ends well, and this decision ended very well. "Skyfall" went on to make over a billion dollars worldwide, inspire the ubiquitous Adele hit, and led to another Mendes-made Bond film (albeit a less well-received one) with "Spectre." The movie also appealed to Bond fans and non-fans alike. It's an artfully told, action-packed story that was lauded for building upon a stronger emotional core than most Bond films.

Craig's time as Bond is unique in several ways, but one seems to be the level of creative input the actor was able to give on the project. Aside from hiring Mendes, the actor also got to give feedback on Billie Eilish's "No Time To Die" theme and even reportedly helped with "Quantum of Solace" rewrites.