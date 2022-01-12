The Tender Bar Screenwriter William Monahan On Adapting JR Moehringer's Unusual Memoir [Interview]

How did you relate to JR's journey as a writer?

Well, if you're a writer, it kind of comes from nowhere and if you end up doing even in the ballpark as well as he did, you're going to relate to it to a certain extent. I connected with it on many levels. His mom in the memoir reminded me of my mom in the seventies. When it wasn't all that easy for women to get it together, especially if they were single mothers. They often ended up going home to the grandparents and stuff like that where life was wonderful, as the boy in the film says, when he says, "I like people." And so there's a lot of similarity. I didn't have the horrible drunken dad or any anybody mean or unreasonable around me, but there were a lot of the same things.

The mother was in a similar situation from time to time. And there were uncles who had room after room of books, without which I wouldn't be here. Probably the same way JR wouldn't be there, if he hadn't had the books and the support of his family. And one of the important things about the memoir that attracted me to it is the fact that it's quite unusual for a first book by a young writer, in that he makes more of his family than he does of himself.

It's not the usual thing where the writer throws a family in the background and the friends under the bus in order to mythologize himself. For example, Hemingway or Fitzgerald, who totally chewed everything up to aggrandize themselves and basically wrote in a spirit of l'esprit d'escalier, a staircase wit. Where in their fiction, the characters who were them were always saying fantastic things that they didn't think of at the actual moment, you know? So it was a refreshing book when it came out and it changed publishing a little bit, because memoir became absolutely mainstream. And in JR's case, it replaced the traditional first novel.

How about his days in journalism? Did your experience for Spy magazine make you relate there as well?

Well, I didn't work for The Times. I think we were there at about the same time, maybe later, because I went into it at probably 30. I was 30, because I'd been a musician before I got really serious about writing. There's a patch of writing in my twenties we don't need to get into, but we were in New York about the same time. He was a serious journalist. He was legit. I did everything I could to avoid being legit. I had just been a musician. I was interested in doing totally out there cultural criticism and comedy. I was basically a comic essayist, I wasn't a journalist. I got into it and I became an editor and stuff like that, but it wasn't what I was going to do. In JR's case, he went on to win a Pulitzer prize for journalism. So obviously he was taking it more seriously than I was. I was for the non-existent Hunter Thompson job that later Matt Taibbi came in and took after I left the newspaper.