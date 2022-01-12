Cool Stuff: Boba Fett's Trusty Blaster Is Now An Expensive NERF Gun

Hasbro has released images for the Nerf LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett's EE-3 Blaster on HasbroPulse. This little beauty is going to set you back a bit, though. Everyone's favorite bounty hunter's blaster is retailing for $109.99. Not only that, but it's not going to be here in time for even the finale of "The Book of Boba Fett" season 1, which is airing on Disney+ right now. Though it says you can pre-order it on the site, if you click the link and then check your cart, it lets you know that the estimated shipping date is March 1, 2023. Yes, you read that date correctly. It's not going to ship for over a year. Boba Fett has certainly stood the test of time as a character, and his popularity isn't going anywhere. Still, that's awfully early to post something like this.

We've got all of the specs for you below, and you should note that it recommends eyewear, which is not included. Well, one thing you can get right now is a Boba Fett helmet. Maybe that would work. I have one that is currently in the trunk of my car. That is a true statement. You never know when you might face a Hutt or a weasely official from the Mos Espa mayor's department. It's always best to be prepared.

At least this thing only requires two AAA batteries. You might have to pawn your speeder to pay for the blaster, but the batteries are probably lying around your house. Payment will be collected when the product ships, so if you do get this, mark it on your calendar. There is no way you won't forget.