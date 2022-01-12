Cool Stuff: Boba Fett's Trusty Blaster Is Now An Expensive NERF Gun
Hasbro has released images for the Nerf LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett's EE-3 Blaster on HasbroPulse. This little beauty is going to set you back a bit, though. Everyone's favorite bounty hunter's blaster is retailing for $109.99. Not only that, but it's not going to be here in time for even the finale of "The Book of Boba Fett" season 1, which is airing on Disney+ right now. Though it says you can pre-order it on the site, if you click the link and then check your cart, it lets you know that the estimated shipping date is March 1, 2023. Yes, you read that date correctly. It's not going to ship for over a year. Boba Fett has certainly stood the test of time as a character, and his popularity isn't going anywhere. Still, that's awfully early to post something like this.
We've got all of the specs for you below, and you should note that it recommends eyewear, which is not included. Well, one thing you can get right now is a Boba Fett helmet. Maybe that would work. I have one that is currently in the trunk of my car. That is a true statement. You never know when you might face a Hutt or a weasely official from the Mos Espa mayor's department. It's always best to be prepared.
At least this thing only requires two AAA batteries. You might have to pawn your speeder to pay for the blaster, but the batteries are probably lying around your house. Payment will be collected when the product ships, so if you do get this, mark it on your calendar. There is no way you won't forget.
Scouring the Galaxy for Bounties
Here is all the info on the blaster:
With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy. Imagine scouring the galaxy for bounties with the Nerf LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett's EE-3 blaster, which is meticulously detailed to capture the look of the blaster seen in The Book of Boba Fett live-action TV series on Disney Plus.
It includes 3 drums, each with 4-dart capacity, so you can switch them out to reload, and 12 Nerf Elite darts. The 30-inch (76 centimeter) blaster has an electronic scope with an illuminated lens and makes series-accurate blaster sounds. It comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display. To fire a dart, load a drum, prime, and pull the trigger. Compatible with Nerf Elite darts. Eyewear recommended (not included). Requires 2x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries (not included).Includes: blaster, 3 drums, 12 darts, and instructions.
STAR WARS BLASTER REPLICA: This dart-firing blaster is meticulously detailed, capturing the look of the EE-3 blaster seen in The Book of Boba Fett live-action TV series on Disney Plus
- MEASURES 30 INCHES LONG: The blaster measures 30 inches long (76 centimeters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display
- INCLUDES 3 REMOVABLE 4-DART DRUMS: The Nerf LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett's EE-3 blaster comes with 3 removable drums, which each can hold 4 darts, so you can switch out the drums and reload the blaster
- INCLUDES 12 NERF ELITE DARTS: This Nerf LMTD Star Wars blaster comes with 12 Nerf Elite foam darts
- BLASTER SOUNDS AND ELECTRONIC SCOPE WITH ILLUMINATED LENS: Features accurate blaster sounds and an electronic scope with an illuminated lens (Requires 2x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries, not included)
