The Worst Person In The World Trailer: A Life In 12 Chapters

Neon has released a new trailer for the lauded Norwegian film "The Worst Person in the World," about Julie (Renate Reinsve), a young woman trying to navigate her career and love life in Oslo. The film, which is told in 12 chapters, premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival where Reinsve won the award for Best Actress. "The Worst Person in the World" is the Norwegian entry for Best International Feature Film for the 94th Academy Awards.

The film won Best Foreign Language Film from the New York Film Critics Circle, with co-star Anders Danielsen Lie winning Best Supporting Actor from the National Society of Film Critics. It was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards. (Note: I am a member of the CCA.)

This is director Joachim Trier's third film in his "Oslo Trilogy," which also includes "Reprise" and "Oslo, 31 August." In an interview with Variety, Trier said of the film: