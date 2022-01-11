Huzzah! The Great Has Been Renewed For Season 3 By Hulu

The series is created by "The Favourite" co-writer Tony McNamara, based on his play of the same name. Alongside Fanning and Hoult, it stars Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. While the streamer's season 3 announcement doesn't include any plot details, Variety reports that the third season will include 10 episodes.

"The Great" is part of a wave of historically anachronistic comedy shows, which also includes the Apple TV+ series "Dickinson" and "Miracle Workers." Unlike those other two shows, though, "The Great" is most known for its venom. Catherine and Peter frequently try to kill each other, and murder and viciousness are two of the show's most frequent punchlines. Still, the series has evolved across its first two seasons, with both leads settling perfectly into their roles. Season 3 ended with the couple having just welcomed a son, but it also ends with Peter on higher ground after witnessing Catherine's true feelings for him when she cries over what she assumes is his dead body.

The deliciously mean-spirited show has plenty of plot threads left to explore, including Marial's sham marriage to her 8-year-old cousin, Georgina's ulterior motives for returning to court, and of course, the central duo's plans for Russia. There's no word yet on when "The Great" will return, but a show this clever and entertaining is worth the wait.

The first two seasons of "The Great" are available to stream on Hulu.